Page A2
August 20, 2021
Page A2
August 20, 2021
Free for subscribers
Nanjing cleared of risky areas
NANJING City, in Jiangsu Province, which witnessed the China’s latest resurgence of cluster infections of coronavirus attributable to the Delta variant, cleared all medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 yesterday.
The city logged no new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday. A total of 235 locally transmitted confirmed cases had been reported in the city as of Wednesday since cluster infections began to emerge on July 20, when a number of airport cleaners were found to be infected during a routine testing, said Ding Xiaoping, deputy director of the Nanjing Health Commission.
Public transportation in Nanjing, including metro lines, will gradually resume normal operation.
The city once had 32 medium- and high-risk COVID-19 areas.
Infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant have spread from Nanjing to over a dozen of Chinese provincial-level regions. But only five new locally transmitted cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.
