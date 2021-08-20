Nanjing cleared of risky areas

Home » Nation

NANJING City, in Jiangsu Province, which witnessed the China’s latest resurgence of cluster infections of coronavirus attributable to the Delta variant, cleared all medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 yesterday.

The city logged no new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday. A total of 235 locally transmitted confirmed cases had been reported in the city as of Wednesday since cluster infections began to emerge on July 20, when a number of airport cleaners were found to be infected during a routine testing, said Ding Xiaoping, deputy director of the Nanjing Health Commission.

Public transportation in Nanjing, including metro lines, will gradually resume normal operation.

The city once had 32 medium- and high-risk COVID-19 areas.

Infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant have spread from Nanjing to over a dozen of Chinese provincial-level regions. But only five new locally transmitted cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.