March 28, 2019
Nanjing survivors honored
Six Nanjing Massacre survivors passed away this year, reducing the number of survivors to 85. A memorial service was held yesterday in the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders to commemorate Liu Xingmin and Huang Zhuozhen, two survivors who died on March 20 and March 23. The Nanjing Massacre took place when Japanese troops captured the city on December 13, 1937. Over six weeks, they killed 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers. Liu was still very young when Japanese troops invaded Nanjing and forced his fellow villagers to kneel on the ground before getting shot. Huang was 13 years old when she hid in a woodpile to escape the massacre. Her daughter and grandson donated Huang’s clock to the memorial hall after the service.
