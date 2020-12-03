Nano drug carrier to treat cancer

Home » Nation

Researchers from Chinese institutes and Columbia University have developed a new nanomaterial that can act as an anti-cancer drug carrier, representing a promising strategy for precise drug delivery in cancer therapy.

Drug carriers are compounds that can be attached to drug molecules for targeted delivery.

Published last month in the international journal Advanced Materials, the results of animal experiments showed that the nanomaterial with a tumor cell membrane wrapped around its surface can precisely guide chemotherapy drugs to tumors.

The main components of the new material are selenium and silicon dioxide, which can be degraded under X-ray irradiation, said lead researcher Dong Wenfei of the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences yesterday.

Under low levels of X-ray irradiation, the material achieved controlled drug release. Tests on mice with breast cancer showed that the use of the nano drug carrier could double the efficiency of tumor treatment and greatly reduce toxic side effects when compared with conventional chemotherapy.