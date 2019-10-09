Nanoplastic danger

Home » Nation

Chinese scientists have found that nanoplastics, a kind of newly emerging pollutants, can cause severe damage to the human respiratory system. Nanoplastics exist in the form of suspended fine particles in the atmosphere. They can enter the human body through breathing and can be easily absorbed by respiratory mucosa and lung cells because of their small size and strong biological penetration. Recently, there are increasing reports of numerous airborne microplastics, including polystyrene being detected in atmospheric samples.