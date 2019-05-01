Nation on move over the holiday

Home » Nation

THE May Day holiday is expected to see an average of 2.2 million inbound and outbound trips made by Chinese and foreign tourists per day, up 5.9 percent year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration.

This year’s holiday, from today to Saturday, is a day longer than previous years and suitable for long-distance trips, said the NIA.

It added that passenger volumes at major airports such as Beijing and Shanghai would increase notably.

It anticipates that the average daily tourist flow at the Beijing Capital International Airport and Pudong International Airport will reach 79,000 and 107,000.

The ports at different ends of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge are expected to see a daily average of 105,000 entry and exit trips during the holiday.

More than 670,000 arrivals and departures will be made on average each day via the three ports of Luohu, Futian and Huanggang, which connect the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, as well as at West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

It expects that the Gongbei Port linking the mainland and Macau will see an average of 435,000 inbound and outbound trips each day.