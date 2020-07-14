Navarro’s comments ‘ridiculous, narrow-minded’

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday dismissed comments by a top White House official on Chinese social media apps as “ridiculous and narrow-minded,” and slammed the United States as “the world’s real hacker empire.”

White House adviser Peter Navarro said on Fox News on Sunday that he expects US President Donald Trump to take “strong action” against Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat over what he alleged were national information security concerns.

“For a long time now, (the US) has carried out indiscriminate and illegal cyber attacks, surveillance and theft of secrets on a global scale,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. Navarro argued in the interview that “what the American people have to understand is all of the data that goes into those mobile apps that kids have so much fun with... goes right to servers in China, right to the Chinese military, the Chinese Communist Party.”

He claimed that the apps can be used to steal intellectual property. “So expect strong actions on that” by Trump, Navarro warned.

In response, Hua said she “doesn’t know where the evidence is,” adding that if Navarro was not able to show proof to the public, then he would have added another falsehood to his “shameful list of lies.” “The US continues to have strong values, but why is it so scared of a fun video-sharing social media network loved by young people?” Hua asked.