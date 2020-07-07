The story appears on
Page A5
July 7, 2020
Net fraud suspects
Police in the eastern Shandong Province arrested more than 230 suspects in five major Internet fraud cases from March to June.
The cases, involving 170 million yuan (US$24.1 million), were busted by police in Dongying, Yantai and Tai’an cities, led by the provincial telecom and internet anti-fraud center, according to the provincial department of public security. In tackling the largest of the scams in terms of fraud value, more than 40 police officers from Dongying arrested 30 suspects in southern Guangdong Province on May 31. The ring was allegedly offering fraudulent trading tips to around 1,600 victims, involving nearly 100 million yuan.
