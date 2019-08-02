The story appears on
Net porn ring busted
Police in east China’s Jiangsu Province said on Wednesday they had busted a ring that sold lewd contents online and the case involved 4 million yuan (US$581,300). Police in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu, said 17 suspects were arrested in seven provinces and cities, including Beijing. According to police, the gang ran a website that hired photographers and cameramen to supply over 300,000 pornographic images and videos to its 3,000-plus paid members. Yin Zhihui, a police officer, said most of the website’s content suppliers were young and educated. Many were lured into the scheme by the handsome remuneration.
