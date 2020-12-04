The story appears on
Page A6
December 4, 2020
New Arctic satellite
China plans to launch a new Synthetic Aperture Radar imaging satellite for monitoring Arctic shipping routes, its developers said yesterday.
Lead scientist Cheng Xiao, of the Sun Yat-sen University, said it is capable of providing a one-day revisit of most areas across the Arctic.
Data will be used to monitor and predict sea ice, climate change and marine disasters, boosting the safety of Arctic shipping routes.
Fast and high-precision monitoring of Arctic sea ice has become urgent. But current SAR satellites cannot meet requirements. The SAR satellite is likely to be launched in 2022.
