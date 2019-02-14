New Year’s greetings spur traffic on mobiles

Home » Nation

Mobile Internet traffic consumption in China more than doubled year on year during this year’s weeklong Spring Festival holiday as festive traditions increasingly go digital.

Chinese mobile Internet users consumed 1.957 million terabytes of data from February 4 to February 10, up 130 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The ministry attributed the robust mobile Internet traffic to the growing popularity of exchanging Chinese Lunar New Year greetings via videos and the accelerating integration of online and offline services.

Supported by public services and corporate Spring Festival greetings, short messages also advanced 7.7 percent year on year to reach 13.33 billion pieces.

Official data showed that China had 1.31 billion mobile Internet users by the end of last year, the largest in the world.