New breed of yak ideal for harsh plateau

Chinese researchers are promoting a new breed of domestic yak that has a mild temperament and could better adapt to harsh plateau weather.

The Ashidan yak has been developed by researchers at the Lanzhou Institute of Husbandry and Pharmaceutical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

The breed passed appraisal by an experts’ panel and was accredited as a new breed, said Yan Ping, deputy director of the institute.

“The Ashidan yaks have a mild temperament and are stress-resistant,” she said.

“They can not only adapt to the traditional type of cage-free herding, but also adapt to dry lot feeding, meeting the diverse needs of herders.”

Tibetans use yaks for food, clothing, labor and transport.

“Yaks are a major source of income for the Tibetans, but the problem is that even domestic yaks can be rather wild,” she said.

“They are also susceptible to seasonal changes. Snowstorms in winter can cause great loss to herders.

“A lot of yaks lose weight or die in extreme weather.” The Ashidan yaks gain weight more quickly than ordinary breeds of yaks, which can substantially help with poverty-relief efforts in the ethnic areas, she added.

The yaks are also expected to have less impact on the fragile plateau environment because herders need less grassland.