New electronic ID system for airports
A NEW Electronic Identity Check system has been launched at several airports across China, which allows users to simply show an eID code on their smartphone to pass security checkpoints.
The eID system is now available in 58 airports nationwide, including those in Guangzhou, Changsha, Chongqing and Ningbo following a cooperation between airline information service provider TravelSky and the public security bureaus, TravelSky executives told Shanghai Daily.
The service is not yet available in Shanghai and Beijing airports, they said.
To activate the service, people have to scan their ID cards and faces through the company’s application, called Umetrip.
The activation process requires a smartphone with NFC functions and supports the latest Android phones from Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi, the executives said.
