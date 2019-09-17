The story appears on
September 17, 2019
New ‘gamma knives’ join cancer battle
The China National Nuclear Corporation will put the country’s first domestically produced medical cobalt-60 radioactive sources into the market, which will be used to produce gamma knives for cancer treatment.
The first batch of medical cobalt-60 material components made in China was officially shipped from the Qinshan Nuclear Power Station in Zhejiang Province to a trial production line for the radioactive sources, the CNNC said.
Chengdu Gaotong Isotope Company Limited, a unit under the CNNC, said the materials have safely arrived at one of the company’s plants and the first set of domestically produced medical cobalt-60 radioactive sources is expected to debut in October.
The CNNC started research on medical cobalt-60 radioactive sources in 2016 and produced the first batch of domestically developed medical cobalt-60 radioactive materials at the Qinshan Nuclear Power Station in April this year.
Cobalt-60 radioactive sources are widely used in agriculture, industry and medicine. In the medical sector, cobalt-60 is especially important, as cobalt-60 gamma knives have been widely used in cancer treatment for its strengths such as accurate positioning, minor side effects and relatively lower costs.
