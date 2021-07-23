New guideline on developing central region

Home » Nation

China has issued a new guideline on promoting high-quality development of the country’s central region in the new era.

The guideline, jointly released yesterday by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, details measures to promote the region’s economic growth, scientific and technological innovation, urbanization, green development, opening-up and people’s well-being.

China’s central region includes the provinces of Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei and Hunan.

By 2025, the comprehensive strength and competitiveness of the region should be further enhanced, and marked progress should be achieved in innovation capacity, with its proportion of research and development input in the regional GDP reaching the national average, says the guideline.

The region’s urbanization rate should be increased by more than 1 percentage point annually, and the balanced development between urban and rural areas should be further strengthened.

By 2035, the region should put in place a modern economic system, basically accomplish socialist modernization and make substantial headway in common prosperity.

To promote advanced manufacturing, the guideline urges the building of industrial bases focused on sectors including intelligent manufacturing, new materials, new-energy vehicles and electronic information.

Efforts should also be made to facilitate the major technological transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing sector, attaching importance to fostering the intelligent, green, service-oriented development of traditional sectors such as the coal, construction and steel industries.

It also underscores accelerating the construction of national logistics hubs in Zhengzhou, Changsha, Taiyuan, Yichang and Ganzhou, and increasing listings on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

To promote integrated development, the central region should become integrated into major regional strategies, the guideline said, stressing support for Anhui Province to take an active part in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

Amid efforts on urban development, the guideline urges the region to improve infrastructure and public services, build more sponge cities, and enhance the capacity of flood prevention and control.

Efforts should also be made to advance agricultural and rural modernization, with major grain producers such as Henan being supported to build core areas for grain production.

In terms of environmental protection and pollution control, the guideline says compensation mechanisms for ecological protection and damage should be implemented, while prominent environmental problems in the region should be addressed.

With a focus on city clusters and metropolitan areas, the region should coordinate efforts to prevent and control air pollution, and promote air-pollution treatment in key industries.

It should also make efforts to conduct the market-oriented trading of permits for pollution discharge, energy use, water use and carbon emissions.