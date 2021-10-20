New guideline promotes biodiversity

Home » Nation

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have issued a guideline underpinning the importance of further biodiversity protection work.

China, one of the world’s most biodiverse countries, has made significant achievements in the protection of its biodiversity, yet challenges remain, the guideline said.

The guideline, which was made public yesterday, outlines the country’s biodiversity protection goals.

Protected natural areas, mainly national parks, will account for 18 percent of China’s land area by 2025, when China’s forest coverage and comprehensive grassland coverage will increase to 24.1 percent and 57 percent.

China will place 55 percent of its wetlands, 35 percent of its natural coastlines and 77 percent of its wildlife species under key state protection, the plan says.

Approximately 92 percent of China’s terrestrial ecosystem types will be effectively protected.

By 2035, China’s forest coverage rate will reach 26 percent and its comprehensive grassland coverage will reach 60 percent, with the protection of wetlands raised to about 60 percent, the newly released guideline said.

It also detailed measures to improve policies and regulations, optimize the spatial distribution of biodiversity protection measures, and establish a complete monitoring system for biodiversity protection.

More work should be done to improve biosafety management, innovate mechanisms for the sustainable use of biodiversity, and deepen international cooperation and exchanges in terms of biodiversity protection, according to the guideline.