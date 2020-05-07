New industry careers lure China’s youth

Home » Nation

Wearing delicate makeup, a traditional hairstyle and the ancient Chinese clothing Hanfu, a young lady posed for a vintage photoshoot. Lu Zi, a clothing stylist, is helping to bring the lady and centuries-old retro style back in vogue.

Hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group until the end of Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), has become increasingly popular among young people in China in recent years, known for its sweeping ropes crossed collars and wide sleeves.

“I design the makeup and hairstyle for my customers and hope to bring back the elegant retro clothing style,” Lu said.

“As a fan of Hanfu, I chose to be a stylist specializing in Hanfu two years ago. I have helped over 300 customers dress up for different occasions.”

The profession of crawfish taster has also sprung up alongside new industries in China such as Hanfu stylists that have emerged over the years to cope with new market demand.

Mid-April is when crawfish begin to pour into markets in central Hubei Province famous for the spicy delicacy. During this time Xu Hui is paid to taste the crawfish in a factory in the provincial capital Wuhan.

Crawfish undergo a series of procedures on the assembly line before they are brought to the dinner tables. Xu tastes the ready-to-go crawfish to make sure they are of good quality.

A food safety major, Xu usually tastes 130 crawfish per day, weighing about 3 kilograms. “We have strict standards to check the crawfish,” he said.

The booming artificial intelligence industry has also created many new opportunities. Gong Fei and his brother are among those who have benefited. In March, they decided to return to their hometown in Tongren, Guizhou, to be AI trainers.

Their duty is to train the machines to tell whether there is a point for a goal in a ball game. The new job can fetch a monthly pay of up to 6,000 yuan (US$850) and allows them to work from home. “More and more people use their mobile phones to watch films and sports, and our job is to support the AI technology to select good video clips for the audience,” Gong said.

People born in the 1980s and 1990s have taken 90 percent of the new jobs in China’s emerging new service industry, according to Zhaopin.com, a human resources service provider.