April 29, 2020
Page A6
Page A6
April 29, 2020
Free for subscribers
New maglev train tested
A new generation domestic medium-low-speed magnetic levitation (maglev) train reached a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour and passed a medium-speed test yesterday in central China’s Hunan Province, a major step before it begins formal operations.
The test was carried out by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co Ltd, the Hunan maglev technology research center, and the National University of Defense Technology.
As China’s first medium-low-speed maglev rail line, the first generation train, with a top speed of 100kph, was put into commercial operation in May 2016 in Changsha, capital of Hunan.
The new generation maglev train developed in June 2018 has a 30-percent increase in traction efficiency and a 60-percent increase in speed, said Tong Laisheng, head of the maglev research institute of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive.
The new model is suitable for operation between central and satellite cities while the old one is suitable for operation within a city.
CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive is also accelerating the development of a more advanced maglev model with a top speed of 200 km per hour, which is suitable for intercity travel.
