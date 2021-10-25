New outbreak cancels Wuhan Marathon

Home » Nation

The Wuhan Marathon, which had been due to take place yesterday, has been postponed at short notice as worries increase over a coronavirus resurgence.

China reported 26 new domestic COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Authorities have been racing to contain virus infections via mass testing of residents and targeted lockdowns.

But with the rise in cases, organizers of the Wuhan Marathon said in a statement released late last week that they would postpone the event in the central Chinese city “to prevent the risk of epidemic spread.”

The event was expected to have 26,000 participants, taking part in races including a full marathon and half marathon, in the city where coronavirus was first identified towards the end of 2019, state media reported.

The organizing committee said it would refund the registration fees of contestants who successfully signed up.