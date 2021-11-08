New policy to improve kids’ health

Home » Nation

The National Health Commission on Friday published a new action plan for child health improvement from 2021 to 2025, highlighting declining mortality rates among children under five.

The mortality rates of newborn babies, infants, and children under five will be kept below 3.1, 5.2, and 6.6 per thousand, by 2025.

Over the next five years, more than half infants under six months will be exclusively breast-fed. The growth retardation rate among children under five will be within 5 percent.

The plan targets seven key areas, including newborn safety, birth defects, healthcare, and early childhood development services.

Eye and vision care and examination services for children under six will cover over 90 percent of the age group, it said. It underlined early detection and treatment of health risks such as anemia, obesity, autism, and hearing impairment.

Since the NHC launched a child health action plan for 2018-2020, the mortality rates of infants and children under five dropped by 20.6 percent and 17.6 percent.