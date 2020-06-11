New rules announced for foreign students

Home » Nation

CHINA will further tighten international students’ applications for undergraduate programs in Chinese universities and colleges in an effort to uphold education fairness, said a recently released circular.

The circular, issued by the Ministry of Education, noted that students whose parents are both Chinese nationals or one parent is a Chinese national and who have acquired foreign nationality at birth are qualified for admittance to undergraduate programs of Chinese universities and colleges on the condition that they have a record of actually living abroad for more than two years in the last four years, in addition to other application requirements prescribed by the universities and colleges.

Those who have immigrated and acquired foreign nationality are qualified for admittance into the undergraduate programs of Chinese universities and colleges on the condition that they have held valid foreign passports or nationality certificates for at least four years and have a record of actually living abroad for more than two years in the last four years, in addition to other application requirements prescribed by the universities and colleges.

Universities and colleges need to strictly examine the nationality status and qualification of international students applying for admission in accordance with the law, said the circular.

Further confirmation should be conducted by the exit and entry departments of local public security organs if the nationality status of an applicant is in doubt, said the circular.

The circular is set to take effect on January 1, 2021.