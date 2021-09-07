Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A4

September 7, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

New rules to control tutor fees

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 September 7, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA is to adopt a government-guided pricing mechanism for off-campus curriculum-subject tutoring services for students at the stage of compulsory education, the country’s top economic planner said yesterday.

As institutions offering such services are categorized as non-profit organizations, the government will set the basic fee standards and floating range for both online and offline classes, according to a circular released by the National Development and Reform Commission.

The commission urged local authorities to set reasonable pricing standards.

They must take into account the local economic development level and affordability for families.

The move follows an order by China’s central authority that includes a tougher crackdown on unqualified operations, false advertising, profiteering and improper connections with schools.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿