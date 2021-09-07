The story appears on
September 7, 2021
New rules to control tutor fees
CHINA is to adopt a government-guided pricing mechanism for off-campus curriculum-subject tutoring services for students at the stage of compulsory education, the country’s top economic planner said yesterday.
As institutions offering such services are categorized as non-profit organizations, the government will set the basic fee standards and floating range for both online and offline classes, according to a circular released by the National Development and Reform Commission.
The commission urged local authorities to set reasonable pricing standards.
They must take into account the local economic development level and affordability for families.
The move follows an order by China’s central authority that includes a tougher crackdown on unqualified operations, false advertising, profiteering and improper connections with schools.
