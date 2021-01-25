The story appears on
Page A8
January 25, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
New social media rules
The Cyberspace Administration of China has announced a new set of revised regulations on the operation of public accounts on social media, cracking down on fake information and misuses of the service.
Public accounts, or official accounts on certain social media, refer to those subscription accounts created and run by users of various internet platforms to distribute information to the public. The newly unveiled regulations require these platforms to establish a monitoring and evaluation mechanism for public accounts to prevent data fraud such as false account subscriptions. The regulations will take effect on February 22.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.