Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

January 25, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

New social media rules

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 25, 2021 | Print Edition

The Cyberspace Administration of China has announced a new set of revised regulations on the operation of public accounts on social media, cracking down on fake information and misuses of the service.

Public accounts, or official accounts on certain social media, refer to those subscription accounts created and run by users of various internet platforms to distribute information to the public. The newly unveiled regulations require these platforms to establish a monitoring and evaluation mechanism for public accounts to prevent data fraud such as false account subscriptions. The regulations will take effect on February 22.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿