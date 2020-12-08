New strategy to combat TB in schools

Home » Nation

CHINA has issued a new guideline on tuberculosis prevention and control on educational campuses to guard against transmission of the disease and protect the health of teachers and students.

Despite a decline in cases in recent years, China bears a heavy burden of tuberculosis because of its large population, said the guideline released by the National Health Commission and the Ministry of Education.

Students are one of the key groups prone to contracting the disease, the document notes, adding the reported incidence among students is one-third of the country’s total population, which is generally trending downward.

The periods from March/April and September, which usually mark the beginning of the spring and autumn semesters, are the peak seasons of reported tuberculosis cases among students.

The guideline calls on schools to strengthen regular prevention and control work, lists tuberculosis testing as mandatory in health tests of new arrivals and teachers, and raises self-protection awareness.