No relief from downpours

CHINA’S national observatory renewed a blue alert for rainstorms as incessant downpours continued to wreak havoc in vast stretches of the country.

Heavy rain and rainstorms are expected in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai and Zhejiang today, the National Meteorological Center said yesterday.

Some areas will experience downpours that bring up to 120mm of rainfall per day, while some will see over 50mm of precipitation per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The center advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

Since June, continuous downpours have lashed southern China, and the waters of many rivers in the affected regions have exceeded warning levels.

Over 6.42 million people were affected by rain-triggered floods from July 6 to Tuesday in east China’s Jiangxi Province, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said yesterday.

Across the province, 654,000 people were relocated and 583,900 hectares of crops were damaged, including the destruction of 123,600 hectares of crops. The direct economic loss stood at 11.76 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion).

Water had exceeded the warning levels in the Jiangxi section of the Yangtze River, the Poyang Lake and nearby regions.