No rest for health staff

A medical team supporting the Tibet Autonomous Region received an urgent call to suspend their holiday in Shanghai and return to Tibet on January 31. The team needed medical equipment and protective items so the Shanghai Health System Logistics Management Association urgently prepared 30 boxes of protective outfits and masks and helped the team fly the goods to Shigatse People’s Hospital, where the medical team works. Management and logistics departments at Shanghai hospitals are working all the time to help medical staff.