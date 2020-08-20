No trade talks scheduled

Home » Nation

NO new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two sides remain in touch about implementing a Phase 1 deal, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump earlier told reporters during a visit to Yuma, Arizona, that he had postponed an August 15 review of the trade agreement signed with China in January.

Meadows said the review, mandated as part of the trade agreement with China, had not been rescheduled, but US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer remained in regular contact with his counterparts in China about fulfilling its commitments.

“There are no rescheduled talks ... at this point,” Meadows said. “Ambassador Lighthizer continues to have discussions with his Chinese counterparts involving purchases and fulfilling their agreements.”