Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

April 9, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Notice over asymptomatic cases

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 9, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINESE State Council said yesterday that asymptomatic coronavirus patients can spread the virus and all local medical institutions need to report detection of such cases online in two hours.

The council sent out a notice saying that local governments need to conduct more coronavirus nucleic acid testing on those who may have been exposed to the transmission of the virus. The notice clarified that asymptomatic patients are those who show no clinical symptoms, like fever, coughing and throat pain, but test positive for the coronavirus.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿