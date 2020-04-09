Notice over asymptomatic cases

Home » Nation

CHINESE State Council said yesterday that asymptomatic coronavirus patients can spread the virus and all local medical institutions need to report detection of such cases online in two hours.

The council sent out a notice saying that local governments need to conduct more coronavirus nucleic acid testing on those who may have been exposed to the transmission of the virus. The notice clarified that asymptomatic patients are those who show no clinical symptoms, like fever, coughing and throat pain, but test positive for the coronavirus.