The story appears on
Page A3
April 9, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Notice over asymptomatic cases
CHINESE State Council said yesterday that asymptomatic coronavirus patients can spread the virus and all local medical institutions need to report detection of such cases online in two hours.
The council sent out a notice saying that local governments need to conduct more coronavirus nucleic acid testing on those who may have been exposed to the transmission of the virus. The notice clarified that asymptomatic patients are those who show no clinical symptoms, like fever, coughing and throat pain, but test positive for the coronavirus.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.