Now, even shoes store are getting smarter

Home » Nation

With the help of shop assistants, a white-haired senior put his feet inside a foot measuring device, which was about a meter high, with a flashing blue light.

The device is equipped with six scanners which can scan the sides and sole of each foot. Within a few seconds, the screen of the device will display a 3D model with the exact length, width, height and shape of the customer’s feet.

“We can make tailored shoes for customers based on the 3D models,” said Li Ying, director of the new retail department of Lao Mei Hua company, a time-honored shoe-making brand in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

Founded in 1911, the company now attracts even more customers after it introduced more high-tech devices in its smart store, bringing new experiences.

In the smart store, customers can place orders on the “magic mirrors” by tapping the screen. The mirrors are intelligent shelves with detailed information of products displayed on the screens.

“My mother is accustomed to wearing their shoes, so I often come here to buy shoes,” said a customer surnamed Li. She has bought a pair of black flats for her 75-year-old mother and was browsing through other samples via the intelligent shelves.

When the camera fixed behind the mirrors senses people getting close, the intelligent shelf will narrow its interface to a small icon and becomes a mirror for the customers to try on shoes.

The entire smart store is covered with cameras equipped with artificial intelligence, which can recognize the gender, age, visit frequency and walking routes of the customers. By analyzing the routes, the system is able to figure out the most popular products for future marketing.

While the high-tech dazzles the customers, the company also brings them closer to traditional shoe-making techniques using sounds of hammers, scissors and needles.

“We won’t lose our century-old shoe-making skills but we need to keep up with the times as well,” said Dong Jianshe, general manager of the company.