Nurse dies of heart attack after return from Hubei

A SHANDONG nurse who helped fight the novel coronavirus in Hubei Province has died of a heart attack.

Zhang Jingjing, from Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, had helped fight the virus in central China’s Hubei for two months.

She was one of the first batches of Shandong medical team members to head to Hubei.

After finishing her assignment in Huanggang City, one of the hardest-hit regions in Hubei, she returned to Shandong Province on March 21.

But she suffered a sudden heart attack on Sunday, the morning before she was due to return home after her 14-day quarantine.

Qilu Hospital issued a statement on Monday, saying Zhang died at 6:58pm from cardiac failure after all-out efforts to save her.

The Health Commission of Hubei Province expressed its condolences to her family yesterday while Huanggang authorities said on Monday evening that the city will hold a memorial service for Zhang.

Zhang’s husband Han Wentao failed to come back from Sierra Leone in time, where he was working for construction projects, as flights there have been suspended due to the pandemic.

The Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone has contacted him and is trying to help him return to China as soon as possible.