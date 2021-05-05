Observe basic manners, China tells Philippines

Home » Nation

CHINA urged the Philippines yesterday to observe “basic manners” and eschew megaphone diplomacy after the southeast Asian nation’s foreign minister used an expletive-laced Twitter message to demand that China’s vessels leave waters off the Huangyan Island.

The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for occasional blunt remarks, follow Manila’s protests against Chinese Coast Guard vessels’ patrols in the South China Sea waters.

In a statement, China’s foreign ministry urged the Philippines to respect the nation’s sovereignty and jurisdiction and stop taking actions that complicate the situation. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Huangyan Island is China’s territory and its adjacent waters are under China’s jurisdiction.

“Facts have repeatedly proved that microphone diplomacy cannot change the facts, but can only undermine mutual trust,” Wang said. “We hope that certain individual from the Philippine side will mind basic manners and act in ways that suit his status.”

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has nurtured friendly ties with China and its leaders since taking office in 2016, expressed his irritation in televised remarks on Monday night.

“Just because we have a conflict with China does not mean to say that we have to be rude and disrespectful,” Duterte said. “We have many things to thank China for the help in the past and its assistance now.”

Echoing Duterte’s remarks, Wang noted that it is important that the differences and disputes between the two countries should not affect the overall friendship and cooperation.

“China has always been and will remain committed to properly handling differences and advancing cooperation with the Philippines through friendly consultation, and will continue to provide assistance within its capacity to the Philippines in its efforts to fight the epidemic and resume economic development,” said Wang.

In his Monday tweet, Locsin compared China to “an ugly oaf” which was “forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend.”

He apologized yesterday. “I won’t plead the last provocation as an excuse for losing it; but if Wang Yi is following Twitter then I’m sorry for hurting his feelings but his alone,” Locsin said on Twitter, referring to China’s top diplomat.