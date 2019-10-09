Offenders caught

The story appears on
October 9, 2019
Chinese railway police apprehended a total of 636 offenders nationwide during the seven-day National Day holiday, according to the Ministry of Public Security. The railway police solved 261 cases of theft, robbery and fraud during the holiday, which lasts from October 1 to 7. A total of 112 ticket scalping gangs were busted, the ministry said on Monday. The railway police stepped up cooperation with local public security organs and armed police stationed at railway stations to strengthen security inspection and improve services for passengers, said the ministry.
