Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 9, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Offenders caught

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 9, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese railway police apprehended a total of 636 offenders nationwide during the seven-day National Day holiday, according to the Ministry of Public Security. The railway police solved 261 cases of theft, robbery and fraud during the holiday, which lasts from October 1 to 7. A total of 112 ticket scalping gangs were busted, the ministry said on Monday. The railway police stepped up cooperation with local public security organs and armed police stationed at railway stations to strengthen security inspection and improve services for passengers, said the ministry.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿