September 8, 2021

Official faces graft trial

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 8, 2021 | Print Edition

A former senior Beijing political advisor stood trial for taking bribes at the No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court of Tianjin yesterday.

Li Wei, the former vice chairperson of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 32.96 million yuan (US$5.11 million).

Li allegedly took advantage of his position to help some organizations and individuals in real estate development and coal transactions.

