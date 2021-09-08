The story appears on
Page A8
September 8, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Official faces graft trial
A former senior Beijing political advisor stood trial for taking bribes at the No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court of Tianjin yesterday.
Li Wei, the former vice chairperson of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 32.96 million yuan (US$5.11 million).
Li allegedly took advantage of his position to help some organizations and individuals in real estate development and coal transactions.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.