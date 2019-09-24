Official held on graft

Home » Nation

Wei Chuanzhong, former deputy head of China’s quality watchdog, has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

Wei was former deputy director of the now-defunct General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, a former member of the leading Party members group of the agency and former president of the China Inspection and Testing Society, the SPP said in a statement. Wei’s case was transferred to procurators for investigation and prosecution after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission was concluded, the statement said. The handling of the case is still underway.