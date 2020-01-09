Advanced Search

January 9, 2020

Official’s arrest sought

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 9, 2020 | Print Edition

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced yesterday it had decided to arrest Chen Guoqiang, former vice governor of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed the investigation and handed it over to prosecuting agencies, the SPP said.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the NSC announced earlier this month that Chen had been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office for multiple violations.

