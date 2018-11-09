The story appears on
November 9, 2018
Officials meet on cooperation
SENIOR Chinese and US officials met in Washington on Wednesday, and agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation on bilateral ties and other issues.
Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, met with US national security advisor John Bolton at the White House.
During their talks, both expressed willingness to enhance communication and cooperation in bilateral relations and on important international and regional issues.
The two also agreed that the upcoming second China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue will help make preparatory work for the planned meeting of the heads of state of the two countries during the G20 summit in Argentina.
The dialogue will take place in Washington today, an event Yang will co-chair with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.
