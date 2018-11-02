Olympic deadline for mascot ideas ends

Home » Nation

The submission phase for the Beijing 2022 mascot design closed on Wednesday, with many rushing to hand in their entries before the deadline.

More than 100 people showed up at the headquarters of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee in the city’s suburbs to submit their design proposals on Wednesday. They were from all walks of life, including teachers and students from painting art schools, professional designers as well as middle school students.

Organizers launched a worldwide competition in August to design the mascots for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The proposals will be reviewed by a panel before 10 designs are shortlisted.

The final mascot design will be revealed in the second half of 2019, with the winning designers earning 100,000 yuan (US$14,400).

Beijing 2008’s mascots were called Fuwa and featured five dolls — Beibei, Jingjing, Huanhuan, Yingying and Nini.