‘One country, two systems’ a core policy

Premier Li Keqiang yesterday said the central government has been fully and faithfully implementing “one country, two systems.”

Li was responding to a media question about a decision on national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which was adopted by China’s top legislature at its annual session yesterday. Noting that “one country, two systems” is China’s basic state policy, Li said the central government has all along fully and faithfully implemented “one country, two systems,” “the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy, acted in strict accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and supported the chief executive and the HKSAR government in exercising governance according to law.

The decision is designed for the steady implementation of “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability, Li told reporters after the session closed.