Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A4

May 29, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

‘One country, two systems’ a core policy

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 29, 2020 | Print Edition

Premier Li Keqiang yesterday said the central government has been fully and faithfully implementing “one country, two systems.”

Li was responding to a media question about a decision on national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which was adopted by China’s top legislature at its annual session yesterday. Noting that “one country, two systems” is China’s basic state policy, Li said the central government has all along fully and faithfully implemented “one country, two systems,” “the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy, acted in strict accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and supported the chief executive and the HKSAR government in exercising governance according to law.

The decision is designed for the steady implementation of “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability, Li told reporters after the session closed.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿