August 5, 2019

Online harm cases

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 5, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese netizens submitted more than 11.93 million leads against harmful information online in July, 58.9 percent lower year on year, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission said on Friday. Among the reports, 2.2 million were submitted to local reporting centers across the country, up 62.3 percent. Major websites received 9.6 million leads concerning harmful information, the office said, noting that over 60 percent of them were sent to leading commercial websites including Weibo, Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba.

