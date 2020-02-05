Online registration

Home » Nation

COMPANIES can register for work permits for their international staff online in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.

In China, foreign workers are classified into three categories: A for “top talent,” B for “professional talent” and C for “unskilled workers,” mostly foreign graduates.

Foreign workers are required to first obtain a work permit notification letter, then use the letter to get a Z visa, an employment visa issued to foreigners, and then finally apply for a work permit.

From this week, local companies with B- and C-class foreign workers can apply for work permit notification letters, as well as for the extension of work permits, online instead of submitting paper documents.

Previously, online applications were only available for A-class foreign workers.

The administration suggests foreign workers who have obtained notification letters but who haven’t entered China apply for Z visas at Chinese embassies and consulates. After they obtain the visa, usually valid within three months, they can go to Shanghai.

Visa service windows across the city remain open, and disinfection measures have been carried out.

Companies can scan the QR code or call the hotline: 8008205114. The health consulting hotline is 12320.

(Li Qian)