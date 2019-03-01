Advanced Search

Online users increase

Source: Xinhua | 07:06 UTC+8 March 1, 2019 | Print Edition

The number of China’s online users hit 829 million by the end of last year, up 7.3 percent from the previous year. The country’s Internet availability rate was raised by 3.8 percentage points year on year to 59.6 percent, said the China Internet Network Information Center. More than a quarter of the Internet users are students, followed by the self-employed or freelance workers. A total of 817 million Chinese used mobile phones to surf the Internet, accounting for 98.6 percent of the total netizens.

