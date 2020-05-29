Open approach to COVID-19 is vital

Home » Nation

China will continue to adopt a science-based, open and transparent approach in dealing with COVID-19, Premier Li Keqiang said yesterday.

China believes that getting a clear idea about the source of the novel coronavirus is important and will help better contain COVID-19 and contribute to the life and health of people around the world, Li told reporters.

China is open to international cooperation on the research and development of vaccines, medicines and testing reagents for COVID-19, and is willing to share the deliverables with the world.

China has successfully brought the spread of the virus under control with painstaking efforts, and has taken an active part in international cooperation against COVID-19, Li said.

Noting the ongoing global spread of the virus and the sporadic cases in China, Li emphasized efforts to prevent a resurgence of infections. Any infection must be promptly handled and no cover-up will be allowed in China.