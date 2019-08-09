Opening park to the disabled

Home » Nation

The Yalu River Park in the city of Dandong, northeast Liaoning Province, welcomed a group of special guests. Unlike most visitors looking for a glimpse of the DPRK-China border across the Yalu River, they came to test the newly built barrier-free designs of the park.

Among the guests are some wheelchair users and visually impaired people who acted as the first users of the facilities to help the park better accommodate the unique needs of special needs groups.

“The barrier-free environment meets the basic needs of the special needs groups such as the disabled and the elderly,” said Wen Qiuyan with the Dandong’s Disabled Person’s Federation.

Wen said citywide barrier-free restrooms and stairlifts for wheelchair users have been upgraded and measures have also been taken to ensure crosswalks are safer for blind pedestrians. In addition, braille signs are available in more public places.

Dandong’s ongoing upgrading of barrier-free facilities is a response to a nationwide call on improving the mechanisms for ensuring the rights and interests of persons with disabilities.

China now has around 85 million people with disabilities. Cities have started upgrading policies and standards and improved the accessibility of urban and rural public facilities, information and services for those in need since the release of a set of regulations in 2012.