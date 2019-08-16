Opening up the west

Home » Nation

China has released a blueprint for the country’s new western sea-land transportation channel to deepen the sea-land two-way opening-up and the development of western China, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The plan covers 2019 to 2025 with an outlook extended to 2035. The new western sea-land transportation channel is in the hinterlands of the western regions, connecting the Silk Road Economic Belt from the north, the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road from the south and the Yangtze River economic belt.