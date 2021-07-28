The story appears on
July 28, 2021
Chinese prosecutors filed lawsuits against 2,825 individuals involved in organized crime in the first half of this year, the country’s top procuratorate said yesterday.
The Supreme People’s Procuratorate said in a statement that procuratorial agencies nationwide have pressed ahead with the routine fight against organized and gang-related crimes in the first half of the year.
A total of 5,433 individuals were indicted on charges of gang-related crimes, according to the SPP.
China launched a special three-year campaign targeting organized crime and local offenses in 2018.
Another 281 individuals were prosecuted for their involvement in money laundering in the first half of 2021, more than double from the same period last year, SPP figures showed.
In addition, a total of 8,144 people were prosecuted for duty-related crimes in the first half of 2021, an increase of 22.3 percent from the same period last year, the SPP said.
