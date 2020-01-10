Outbreak in Wuhan found to be new virus

Home » Nation

THE virus that caused a recent pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan City, central China’s Hubei Province, was identified as a new type of coronavirus, initial research by medical professionals revealed.

Researchers told reporters that they have successfully obtained the genetic sequencing of the virus from one patient and verified 15 patients were infected with that specific type of virus.

Xu Jianguo, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, who led the team, said that tests on samples from patients found 15 positive results of the new coronavirus. Fifty-nine cases of the pneumonia have been reported as of Sunday.

It usually takes several weeks to identify the DNA, RNA, or the genetic sequence of the virus in patients but it takes years to develop vaccines and specific drugs to protect and cure these diseases.

The next step in the research will be looking into the virus etiology and clinical symptoms for more details, said medical experts.

The local health commission said that eight hospitalized patients were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Coronaviruses are pathogens that cause respiratory and intestinal diseases.

The viruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface.

There are six known human coronaviruses, four of which are commonly affected in humans, generally causing only mild respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold. But the other two, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus, also known as SARS and MERS, respectively, will cause serious symptoms.

The World Health Organization said new coronaviruses emerge periodically — including in 2002 to cause SARS and in 2012 to cause MERS.

It said that the virus behind the Wuhan cases does not appear to pass from person to person.

“More comprehensive information is required to confirm the pathogen, as well as to better understand the epidemiology of the outbreak, the clinical picture, the investigations to determine the source, modes of transmission, the extent of the infection, and the countermeasures implemented,” the WHO said.