Over 200K foreigners vaccinated

MORE than 200,000 foreigners in China have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a question regarding how China is facilitating COVID-19 vaccination for foreigners in the country.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to maintaining and safeguarding the safety and health of foreigners in China,” the spokesperson said.

In order to protect foreigners working, living and studying in China and build an effective immune barrier to the greatest extent, China has included the eligible age group among foreigners in the country into the scope of inoculation with domestic vaccines, he said.

Local governments have adopted a slew of measures including creating online booking channels, issuing multilingual registration applications and dispatching foreign language-speaking volunteers to make it easier for foreigners to get vaccinated, Wang added.

Over 824.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Wednesday.