Home » Nation

A NEW report shows that destinations for overseas studies among Chinese students have become more diversified.

The annual Report on Chinese Students’ Overseas Study released yesterday said that more students are showing preference of going to Britain, Australia and Canada. The United States, preferred by 43 percent of the 6,228 respondents, remains as the first-choice destination for overseas studies. However, the number declined by 8 percentage points compared with 2015. The proportion of students who are keen to study in Britain increased to 41 percent, up 9 percentage points compared with 2015. Australia and Canada came in at third and fourth, accounting for 18 percent and 16 percent, respectively. The report is based on a multiple-choice survey conducted by a subsidiary of New Oriental Education and Technology Group and Kantar Millward Brown in the first two months this year.