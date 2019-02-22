Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

February 22, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Overseeing crime fight

Source: Xinhua | 07:09 UTC+8 February 22, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s procuratorates will engage more in serious crime investigations handled by public security organs in order to reduce wrongful convictions. In the cases of extremely serious crime, procuratorates should engage in investigations on time and obtain case details as soon as possible to provide public security organs with assistance in such cases, said Hou Yahui, an official with the top procuratorate. Suspects must not be arrested or charged if there is any mistake in the investigations, he stressed.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿