Overseeing crime fight

The story appears on
Page A6
February 22, 2019
Free for subscribers
China’s procuratorates will engage more in serious crime investigations handled by public security organs in order to reduce wrongful convictions. In the cases of extremely serious crime, procuratorates should engage in investigations on time and obtain case details as soon as possible to provide public security organs with assistance in such cases, said Hou Yahui, an official with the top procuratorate. Suspects must not be arrested or charged if there is any mistake in the investigations, he stressed.
