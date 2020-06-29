PBOC counters virus impact

Home » Nation

China’s central bank yesterday vowed stronger macro-economic policy adjustment as well as better fiscal, monetary and employment policy coordination and implementation to counter the impact of COVID-19 on economic growth.

The country will pursue a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, and put boosting the real economy and sustainable development at a more prominent position, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement released after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

(Xinhua)