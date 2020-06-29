Advanced Search

June 29, 2020

PBOC counters virus impact

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:05 UTC+8 June 29, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s central bank yesterday vowed stronger macro-economic policy adjustment as well as better fiscal, monetary and employment policy coordination and implementation to counter the impact of COVID-19 on economic growth.

The country will pursue a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, and put boosting the real economy and sustainable development at a more prominent position, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement released after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

(Xinhua)

Nation
