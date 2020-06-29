The story appears on
Page A8
June 29, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
PBOC counters virus impact
China’s central bank yesterday vowed stronger macro-economic policy adjustment as well as better fiscal, monetary and employment policy coordination and implementation to counter the impact of COVID-19 on economic growth.
The country will pursue a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, and put boosting the real economy and sustainable development at a more prominent position, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement released after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.
(Xinhua)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.