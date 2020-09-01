PLA: Indian troops break promises, cross LAC

Home » Nation

A CHINESE military spokesperson said yesterday that Indian troops have broken their promises and again crossed the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley region and provocatively attacked Chinese soldiers, hours after the Indian army accused the Chinese side of doing so.

Indian troops intruded near the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake on August 31, which broke the promises and consensus reached by two sides after rounds of dialogue, Western Theater Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili said in a statement.

He urged the Indian side to stop all provocative actions and strictly control front-line troops so as to avoid further escalation.

The Chinese army is taking all necessary measures to cope with the situation and it will firmly defend China’s sovereignty and territory, he added.

The Indian army said in a statement yesterday that the People’s Liberation Army “violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements” and “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” in the eastern Ladakh region on Saturday night. It said Indian soldiers “foiled the Chinese attempt.”

China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations.

Chinese troops “always strictly abide by the Line of Actual Control and never cross the line,” spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

Both sides are in communication regarding the situation on the ground, Zhao said. The Indian Army said military officials were meeting at the border.